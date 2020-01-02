CBS News Radio To Provide Programming For WTOP-FM In Washington, D.C.

CBS News will once again provide global news coverage to Hubbard Broadcasting's WTOP-FM in Washington, D.C., re-establishing a relationship between the two companies that dates back many decades. CBS News Radio programming to be featured daily on WTOP beginning , Wednesday, Jan. 1 .



"We're delighted to again partner with WTOP-FM," said Craig Swagler, Vice President and General Manager of CBS News Radio. "More than ever, news that impacts the world originates in Washington, D.C. As America gears up for Campaign 2020, CBS News is proud to once again offer its original reporting to WTOP listeners in the nation's capital."



CBS News Radio will provide WTOP-FM with access to a full breadth of programming, including the CBS WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP, CBS NEWS ON THE HOUR WITH Norah O'Donnell, top-of-the-hour newscasts, special reports and access to simulcasts of CBS News' broadcasts such as the CBS EVENING NEWS WITH Norah O'Donnell, the only network evening newscast based in Washington, D.C., as well as 60 MINUTES and FACE THE NATION.



The agreement reunites CBS News Radio and WTOP, which have a history that dates back more than eight decades. The station was the Washington, D.C. outlet for CBS News' broadcasts of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's "Fireside Chats" and the rooftop reports of Edward R. Murrow from London during World War II.



Through the Kennedy era, Watergate, 9/11and the election of President Trump, WTOP listeners have heard history in the reporting of CBS News. The partnership remains one of the longest and proudest in broadcasting.



"WTOP's mission is to deliver news that matters to the people in our community, 24/7/365. It's a mission we take very seriously. Our partnership with CBS News and the talented journalists who work there helps us accomplish this goal," said Julia Ziegler, Director of News and Programming at WTOP. "We are thrilled to be working once again with the CBS team."





Related Articles View More TV Stories