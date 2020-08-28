CBS All Access Will Produce New Animated Comedy THE MULTIVORCE

The show hails from Kirker Butler and Scott Mosier.

Deadline reports that "The Multivorce," a new animated comedy from Kirker Butler and Scott Mosier, is coming to CBS All Access.

"The Multivorce" is a half-hour animated comedy about the Gundersons, a seemingly normal American family: mother, father, three kids dealing with the complicated realities of divorce.

However, instead of the kids having to spend every other weekend at their father's sty bachelor apartment across town, they spend every other weekend with their warrior queen mother in her very exciting (and often very dangerous) kingdom somewhere in the Multivorce.

It's described as "Marriage Story mixed with Rick and Morty."

Mosier is known for producing films with Kevin Smith. Butler worked on "Life in Pieces" and "The Neighbors."

Read the original story on Deadline.

