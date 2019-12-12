CBS All Access' True-Crime Series INTERROGATION to Premiere Thursday, Feb. 6

CBS ALL ACCESS today announced that its new original true-crime series, INTERROGATION, will be available to binge beginning Thursday, Feb. 6. The streaming service also released the series' teaser art. With all episodes dropping at once, viewers will see the day of the crime and then follow the evidence like a cold case detective, abandon the linear narrative and determine their own investigative path by watching the episodes leading up to the finale in any order.

Starring Peter Sarsgaard ("The Looming Tower"), Kyle Gallner ("Outsiders"), David Strathairn ("Good Night, and Good Luck"), and special guest star Vincent D'Onofrio ("The Godfather of Harlem"), INTERROGATION is based on a case that spans more than 20 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. After being sentenced to life in prison, he continued to fight to prove his innocence. Each episode is structured around interrogations informed by real police case files. Sarsgaard plays David Russell, the lead detective on the case; Gallner plays the accused, Eric Fisher; Strathairn plays Eric's father, Henry Fisher; and D'Onofrio plays Ian Lynch, an Internal Affairs officer who ends up becoming Eric Fisher's biggest ally.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios. Co-creators Anders Weidemann ("30 Degrees in February") and John Mankiewicz ("House of Cards," "Bosch") serve as executive producers alongside Fabrik Entertainment's Henrik Bastin ("Bosch") and Melissa Aouate ("Hit the Road"). Ernest Dickerson ("The Godfather of Harlem") directs six out of the series' 10 episodes and also serves as executive producer. Patrick Cady ("Rectify") also directs.

