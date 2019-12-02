CASO CERRADO EDICION ESTELAR Returns to Telemundo Today

Renowned Dr. Ana María Polo returns to TelemundoToday, December 2 at 7pm/6c with "Caso Cerrado Edición Estelar," presenting the most shocking cases, a series of new conflicts and controversial issues affecting our community.

Dr. Ana María Polo's name exemplifies commitment and support for the Hispanic community. With more than 20 years of experience as a lawyer, her powerful and distinct personality has made her a spokesperson and a defendant of important issues affecting the Hispanic community.

"Caso Cerrado con Dra. Ana Maria Polo" takes a new spin with a dynamic and renovated format and the objective of resolving not only couples dilemmas, but also many more of the most scandalous and heated battles typically seen in a court.

The program takes a different approach where Dr. Polo gives an in-depth look behind the truth before making the ultimate decision to solve the disputes. "Caso Cerrado con Dra. Ana Maria Polo" will examine the evidence, determine the best plan of action and make a firm and final decision.





