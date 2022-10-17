CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD Queens Announced

After three wildly successful seasons of "Canada's Drag Race," the queens of the North have proven they can sleigh in every way. Now, it's time to give the world another Drag Race with nine, world-renowned drag artists from all around the globe.

"Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World," makes its debut Friday, Nov. 18 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territoires, day-and-date with its Crave airing in Canada.

Are you ready to welcome the nine queens back to the stage? They are Anita Wigl'it, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Stephanie Prince, Vanity Milan, and Victoria Scone.

In "Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World," queens from the international Drag Race family compete to become the Queen of the Mother-Pucking World. With Canada acting as host nation, this six-episode battle brings back fan favorites and top talent from around the world with a thirst for victory, for an elite competition.

Resident 'Canada's Drag Race" judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor bring their judging expertise to "Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World," and are joined by guest judges and special guests which are soon to be announced.

While Canada hosts the competition, in every episode of "Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World" it's each queen for herself. Queens' talents are tested in maxi and mini challenges, and lip-sync battles, where one queen wins the chance to eliminate a fellow competitor, until a winner is crowned. Throughout this journey, the queens have the opportunity to share their personal struggles and successes, and showcase the importance of celebrating everyone's Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent.

Watch the video here and meet the queens below:

Meet the Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World Cast

Anita Wigl'it

Age: 32

Hometown: Auckland, N.Z.

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Season 1

"I can't wait to "Wigl'it" into the hearts and trousers of Canada!"

Anita Wigl'it

Icesis Couture

Age: 35

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

CANADA'S DRAG RACE Season 2 Winner

"Just when you thought you've seen it all, wait until you see me balancing two crowns on my wig!"

Icesis Couture

Kendall Gender

Age: 31

Hometown: Victoria, B.C.

CANADA'S DRAG RACE Season 2

"I was so close to snatching the crown on my season and now I'm here to reign. That Kendall reign won't let up!"

Kendall Gender

Ra'Jah O'Hara

Age: 37

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 11

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Season 6

"When in doubt, I always groove it out!"

Rah'jah O'Hara

Rita Baga

Age: 34

Hometown: Montreal, Que.

CANADA'S DRAG RACE Season 1

DRAG RACE BELGIQUE Season 1 Host

"Rita Baga is the 5 F's - fierce, French, famous, fun and fungus!"

Rita Baga

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Age: 32

Hometown: Moss Point, Miss.

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 11

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Season 6

"Drag Queens have bridged that gap historically by being the worlds' sister, auntie, cousin, mother, friend, therapist, fashion eye, confident, fundraiser, voice, reason, mediator, entertainer, and inspiration. Throughout history and still to this very day, THE JOB has not gotten easier; however, I do feel that I can continue this legacy with the crown."

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Stephanie Prince

Age: 25

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

CANADA'S DRAG RACE Season 2

"In Season 2, they were jealous of my beauty. This season, they will be jealous of my beauty and looks, because she's what?...Cor-rect!"

Stephanie Price

Vanity Milan

Age: 30

Hometown: London, U.K.

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Season 3

"Black, proud and stunning! My drag journey has always been about inclusivity and empowerment for our communities. And that's on what? Period!"

Vanity Milan

Victoria Scone

Age: 29

Hometown: Cardiff, Wales

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Season 3

"In my original season, you only got the crumbs, but now you'll get the whole buffet."

Victoria Scone

In association with Crave, CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD is produced by Blue Ant Studios. Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell. RuPaul serves as Executive Producer. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Michael Kot, Betty Orr, Michelle Mama, Laura Michalchyshyn, and Yette Vandendam. Trevor Boris is Executive Producer/Showrunner.

For Bell Media, Justin Stockman is Executive Producer. Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming. Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming, and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.