Bryon Rubin Named Chief Operating Officer for CBS

Bryon Rubin has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the CBS Entertainment Group, it was announced today by CBS Entertainment Group President and Chief Executive Officer George Cheeks, to whom he will report. He will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Group.

In his new role, Rubin will oversee all financial and business operations that support the divisions of the CBS Entertainment Group: CBS Television Network (CBS Entertainment, CBS News and CBS Sports), CBS Studios, CBS Television Stations and CBS Television Distribution, the Company's first-run Syndication division. He will also work with Cheeks on operational matters for the Group and strategies to grow all CBS businesses.

"Bryon is uniquely qualified to more broadly lead our financial and business operations and to take on an important strategic role as well. His deep knowledge of CBS and so many critical parts of our business - broadcast, production, digital, syndication, stations - will be an enormous asset to our Group," said Cheeks. "His insight and counsel since I arrived at CBS in March have been invaluable, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to define and position CBS for a rapidly changing media world."

"CBS is an iconic brand with a powerful combination of businesses and terrific leaders across the Group," said Rubin. "I'm excited to support George's leadership goals and strategies and work with all my colleagues to drive our business during this evolutionary time."

Rubin has held positions of increasing responsibility and scope since joining CBS in 1999. In addition to his previous role as Chief Financial Officer of the CBS Entertainment Group, he also served as Chief Financial Officer of the CBS Television Network, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development for CBS Corporation, and Chief Financial Officer of CBS Interactive.

Prior to CBS, Rubin worked in investment banking and public accounting. He is a graduate of Lehigh University and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

