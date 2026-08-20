Bruce Dickinson Releases New CHANGE OF HEART Video From MORE BALLS TO PICASSO

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Bruce Dickinson has released a new video for 'Change Of Heart,' taken from his 2025 album MORE BALLS TO PICASSO. It follows the earlier video for his classic track 'Tears Of The Dragon,' released earlier this year, and serves as its companion piece.

'Change Of Heart' was shot in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in September 2025 when Bruce Dickinson joined with directors Leo Liberti and Antoine de Montremy to create the film to accompany the song. Bruce performs in an abandoned space in the heart of the city, accompanied by his guitarist Philip Naslund, while a narrative unfolds symbolising the human condition where amid chaos, deterioration and suffering, life continuously seeks ways to be reborn.

Throughout the video, various situations from contemporary life are portrayed through people of different ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. These images reveal a society that is often distracted, disconnected, and incapable of recognizing the pain that exists right before its eyes.

Running parallel to this journey is a child who carries a William Blake painting, 'The Good and Evil Angels.' The child serves as a silent messenger throughout the film. His presence does not condemn, accuse or offer easy answers. He simply observes. As a constant warning, he invites the audience to reflect on their own choices and on the direction humanity has chosen to follow.

Bruce Dickinson reveals, 'When we shot a video for 'Tears Of The Dragon' in Brazil last year, I thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to also shine a light on the song 'Change Of Heart'. This song has always been very special to me with the wonderful new arrangement of it on the 'More Balls To Picasso' album, its message and power feels even more enhanced. We used the William Blake painting because he devoted much of his work to the eternal tension between innocence and experience, freedom and spiritual enslavement, consciousness and alienation, and I'm very aware that my own work often deals with the same subjects. So having the young boy in the video, carrying that particular painting is a very deliberate choice. The child embodies that primal awareness, capable of seeing what adults have learned to ignore.'

This new version of 'Change Of Heart' is one of the stand-out tracks on last year's MORE BALLS TO PICASSO album. Remixed, newly mastered and with many parts re-recorded, it reimagined the original 1994 recording of BALLS TO PICASSO as a fresh and contemporary release; a roaringly full-throttle and ambitious collection of supremely crafted and fully realised songs. Released to worldwide acclaim, MORE BALLS TO PICASSO instantly became an essential album for rock and metal fans and a testament to his original, somewhat overlooked, vision.

Photo Credit: Marcos Vinicius Troian / download press images



Photo Credit: Marcos Vinicius Troian / download press images

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