Broadway Podcast Network Debuts CARREY'D AWAY WITH JESS AND ALAN Discussing The Film Career of Jim Carrey

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) debuts the “Carrey'd Away with Jess and Alan” podcast, co-hosted by Jess McAnally (Musicals with Cheese) and Alan Seales (The Theatre Podcast), taking listeners on a hilarious and insightful journey through the dynamic and versatile career of Canadian actor Jim Carrey.

The first episode of the series features “Rubberface,” the 1981 television film made for CBC about a funny school girl who becomes friends with stand-up comedian Tony Maroni, who is struggling with his career.

“We're so excited to be offering another movie podcast. It's been too long since we had one of them. We're also ecstatic to talk about a relevant and present actor like Jim Carrey, who has not acted since 2022 and has nothing on the slate for the indefinite future," McAnally said.

“There are obviously not enough podcasts in the world so we felt the need to add another one about the leading man who is starring in every film right now. We have our fingers on the pulse of what the world wants and needs. In all seriousness, Jim Carrey is an idol to all who love and study comedy, and his genius comedic choices throughout his career deserve a deep dive,” Seales added.

Jess (Jesse) McAnally is a film director (according to Google), actor, YouTuber, songwriter, podcaster, and recent DnD enthusiast. He has been making movies since he was 5, acting out elaborate plots with dolls and forcing his family to watch. We think his recent work is probably more promising. After graduating from Wayne State with a degree in Media Arts and Studies, he decided to return to his high school hobby: sharing his passion for musical theater with others through a new podcast, Musicals With Cheese, where he teaches a layperson new to the community the ins and outs of being a theater nerd. When Jess isn't delighting musical theater fans the world over with his acumen and dark humor, he works a straight laced, grown up person job at Ford as a Graphic Designer and Video Producer. He is also involved in his community (somewhat involuntarily since his grandmother was THE MAYOR of his town) as a member of the local Historical Society, Arts Council, and has even run for City Council. His favorite thing to do is hang out with his girlfriend and judge the chefs on Chopped for their poor decisions. And even though there's no Ted Allen in DnD, Jess is happy to be involved anyway.

With over 2 decades of experience in film and theater both as cast and creative, Alan Seales speaks with Broadway and beyond's biggest talents to learn more about not only how the world of theater and performing operate, but also what makes it so real and human. In-depth, personal, behind-the-scenes conversations will highlight special details of the industry that most people may not know exist, will always find out what makes the guests love their craft, what makes them tick, and what truly inspires them. Alan is a North Carolina native with over 20 years of direct, hands-on experience in tv, film, and theater. He has been an actor, singer, dancer, producer, director of photography, audio engineer, and editor, in addition to utilizing his computer science degree to work for several of the top tech companies in existence. He is currently a Global Program Manager for Google's Talks at Google speaker series (YouTube.com/TalksAtGoogle) which is responsible for bringing in the world's top talents in their respective fields to share their knowledge and inspire people on a global scale. His unique approach to hosting creates direct, real, human conversations that elevate The Theatre Podcast conversations to an intimate level of heightened curiosity. He currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with his wife and two sons.

To listen to “Carrey'd Away with Jess and Alan,” visit www.bpn.fm/carreydaway or wherever you get your podcasts.

