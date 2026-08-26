BritBox Releases Trailer for AGATHA CHRISTIE'S TOMMY & TUPPENCE

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BritBox has released the official trailer and key art for AGATHA CHRISTIE'S TOMMY & TUPPENCE, which premieres with two episodes September 15th in the U.S. and Canada. BritBox commissioned the series, a six-part adaptation of the Agatha Christie novels and short stories starring Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor, Still Up), Josh Dylan (Buccaneers, Mamma Mia 2) and Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter, the Paddington films). The series is produced by Lookout Point (Pride and Prejudice, Happy Valley), part of BBC Studios, and Agatha Christie Limited.

In the first contemporary English language television adaptation of Agatha Christie's stories, Tommy and Tuppence are a detective duo for the ages. They fall in love, fall out of it, and tumble back in, all while solving some thrilling, entertaining mysteries along the way.

The cast also includes Nicholas Richardson (Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Younger), Charlie Condou (Dr. Who, Unforgotten), Callie Cooke (F1, Cheaters), and Chizzy Akudolu (Little Disasters, The Woman in the Wall).

The series is written by Phoebe Eclair-Powell (The Road Trip, Harm), who also executive produces, in her first drama series commission for television. Fergus O'Brien (Happy Valley, The Tourist) directs the first four episodes and Ellie Heydon (Outrageous, Trying) the last two. Stella Merz (Miss Austen, Gentleman Jack) produces.

The series (6x45') was commissioned by Robert Schildhouse, Jon Farrar and Stephen Nye on behalf of BritBox. Katie Draper, Laura Lankester, Louise Mutter and Juliette Howell from Lookout Point, Phoebe Eclair-Powell, along with James Prichard from Agatha Christie Limited, also executive produce.

BBC Studios will handle global sales.

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S TOMMY & TUPPENCE joins BritBox's collection of Agatha Christie adaptations including Towards Zero, Murder is Easy, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, Poirot, Marple, The Pale Horse and more.

About BritBox

BritBox is a streaming destination for British television, offering a curated collection of dramas, mysteries, comedies, documentaries, and lifestyle programming. Launched in 2017 and now owned by BBC Studios, BritBox is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and the Nordics. For more, visit britbox.com, or find the BritBox app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Lookout Point

Lookout Point, part of BBC Studios, is a television drama producer for British and global audiences. Led by Juliette Howell, recent productions include original adventure series Renegade Nell for Disney+, the final season of Happy Valley (BBC/AMC), two seasons of Gentleman Jack (BBC/HBO), and the first screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel A Suitable Boy for the BBC and shown on Netflix. Recent commissions include Pride and Prejudice (Netflix) and Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence (BritBox). Lookout Point is wholly owned by BBC Studios, a global content company and a subsidiary of the BBC Group.

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios is the main commercial arm of BBC Commercial Ltd and generated revenues of £1.8 billion in the last year and profits of over £200 million for a third consecutive year. The business is built on two operating areas: the Content Studio, which produces, invests and distributes TV and audio globally, and Media & Streaming, with BBC branded channels, services including UKTV, bbc.com and BritBox International and joint ventures in the UK and internationally. The business made more than 2,800 hours of award-winning British programmes last year for a wide range of UK and global broadcasters and platforms, including world-famous brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, the Planet series, Bluey and Doctor Who.

About Agatha Christie Limited

Agatha Christie Limited (ACL) has been managing the literary and media rights to Agatha Christie's works around the world since 1955. Collaborating with talents in film, television, publishing, stage and on digital platforms, ACL ensures that Christie's work continues to reach new audiences in innovative ways and to the highest standard. The company is managed by Christie's great-grandson James Prichard.

Photo Credit: BritBox



Photo Credit: BritBox

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