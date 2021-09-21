Breaking Glass Pictures to Release LGBTQ Drama ON THE FRINGE OF WILD

Breaking Glass Pictures is set to release the introspective LGBTQ drama ON THE FRINGE OF WILD from director Emma Catalfamo. The film will be released October 12 on iTunes/Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, DirecTv, and through additional local cable & satellite providers, and on DVD.

Starring Andrew Bee, Harrison Brown, and Andrea Pavlovic, On the Fringe of WILD serves as an early 21st century snapshot of queer adolescent boys on the verge of growing up into men and discovering their authentic selves. The film was shot in rural regions of Northern Ontario, Canada, mostly outdoors amongst the beautiful, but cold, stark & melancholic winter landscapes.

"My inspiration for this film was the generally singular and oppressive nature of gender roles, which not only often hinder the quality of a person's life significantly, but can at its worst, also be lethal", said Catalfamo.

Early 2000s. A small, northern Ontario town. Canada. Peter, a sensitive and shy teen, dreams of leaving his small northern Ontario town to pursue life as an artist, but his homophobic father intends to 'make him a man' instead.

Forcing him on a hunting trip one cold winter break, tensions run high and Peter runs away. Lost, cold and reaching his breaking point, Peter meets Jack, who's also desperate to escape his toxic family situation. A romance quickly develops between the two teenage boys as they hide away in a secluded cabin, discovering each other and themselves. But the world outside eventually pulls them back and they're forced to face the circumstances they tried to flee, which will ultimately tear them apart.

"I was particularly interested in also exploring the societal and generational effect of gender role indoctrination in familial relationships, how this intersects and is often exacerbated by homophobia, as well as the severe mental health implications these destructive forces usually have on people. My previous cinematic works have also dealt with variations on themes such as addiction, mental illness, unexpected pregnancy, and toxic masculinity, in addition to the generally oppressive nature of gender roles."