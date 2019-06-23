Breaking Glass Acquires Rights to Film ONE BEDROOM

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to ONE BEDROOM. Breaking Glass acquired rights to the film in June in a deal negotiated between Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and Brooklyn-native writer/director Darien Sills-Evans ("X-Patriots"). The film will open theatrically on July 12 in Los Angeles, followed by a DVD & VOD release on July 16, 2019.

Described to be "at times, hilarious and sad...both a great Brooklyn film and a great story about the joy and pain of relationships" (Film Threat) powered by "two terrific performances and a sentimental yet brutally honest heart" (That Moment In), ONE BEDROOM premiered at the Tallahassee Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award. It went on to have a healthy festival life, including being officially selections at the Brooklyn Film Festival, Bushwick Film Festival, and New Voices in Black Cinema, where Evans won Best Director at Austin Revolution Film Festival. The film stars Stephen Hill (Magnum P.I.), Jade Johnson (Luke Cage), alongside Sills-Evans.

"I'm very grateful to Breaking Glass Pictures and thrilled that One Bedroom will be seen by more people", said Sills-Evans. "This project has been a labor of love and we're fortunate to be with a distributor who really embraced us."

In One Bedroom, writer-director Darien Sills-Evans combines humor and drama to create a portrait of a relationship at the end of its journey. Set in a gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhood, the whirlwind tale of Melissa and Nate's courtship is told through vivid flashbacks. Melissa and Nate have been through a lot together, but sometimes BLACK LOVE gets broken. One Bedroom: Love Means Never Having to Give Up Your Apartment.

"Director Darien Sills-Evans has made a truly special film", said Wolff. "While a small film, it fills a big footprint, with smart dialog and an authentic look at relationships today."





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You