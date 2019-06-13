Bravo Mixes Business with Pleasure in New Series FLIPPING EXES

Bravo breaks ground on the new docu-series "Flipping Exes" premiering Tuesday, August 6 at 10pm ET/PT, following former boyfriend/girlfriend Nina Klemm and Michael LeSure who turned their breakup into a business flipping homes. The series follows Nina and Michael's rollercoaster relationship in Carmel, Indiana, nicknamed "the Beverly Hills of the Midwest," as they work together to buy, renovate and sell high-end properties.

After their breakup, Nina and Michael realized the very things that drove a wedge in their relationship makes them successful business partners. As a realtor, Nina's client roster includes everyone from professional athletes to CEOs, while Michael is a former financier who turned his savviness with numbers into overseeing construction and operations. There is plenty of bickering and playful flirtation between the two as Michael tries to manage Nina's expensive taste while staying on budget. It's not always a walk in the park with this couple, as they are often triggered by baggage left over from their personal relationship.

"Flipping Exes" is produced by Rock Shrimp Productions with Bobby Flay, Kim Martin, Danielle Medina and René Rainey serving as executive producers.

