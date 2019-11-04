Bravo Announces Details for First-Ever BravoCon

Bravo announced today the full programming schedule and talent roster for BravoCon, the first ever immersive experience of its kind designed for super fans, taking place Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17 in New York City. PepsiCo serves as the presenting sponsor and official pouring partner and will unveil a completely new, custom beverage for BravoCon fans to enjoy all weekend long. To view the full schedule, visit: bravocon2019.com/schedule

Confirmed to attend are 88 Bravolebrities during a packed three-day weekend featuring more than 50 live events showcasing the network's top series.

The full talent roster includes:

· Andy Cohen of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"

· The BELOW DECK franchise: Captain Lee, Captain Sandy, Kate Chastain, Chef Ben Robinson, Joao Franco and Colin Macy-O'Toole

· Don't Be Tardy: Kim Zolciak-Biermann

· Married to Medicine: Toya Bush-Harris, Mariah Huq, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore

· The "Million Dollar Listing" franchise: Fredrik Eklund, Josh Flagg, Steve Gold, Ryan Serhant, Tracy Tutor and Tyler Whitman

· Project Runway: Brandon Maxwell and Christian Siriano

· The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams

· The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Denise Richards, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna

· The Real Housewives of Dallas: LeeAnne Locken and Brandi Redmond

· The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs

· The Real Housewives of New York City: Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer and Ramona Singer

· The Real Housewives of Orange County: Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke

· The Real Housewives of Potomac: Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby

· Shahs of Sunset: Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Mike Shouhed

· Southern Charm: Patricia Altschul, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Cameran Eubanks, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose

· Summer House: Amanda Batula, Hannah Berner, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke

· Top Chef: Kelsey Barnard Clark, Joe Flamm and Brooke Williamson

· Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and Jax Taylor

· And, former Housewives: Jeana Keough, Adrienne Maloof, Caroline Manzo and Jill Zarin

As previously announced, "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" will film its biggest show yet on Friday, November 15 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. It will be filmed in front of the largest audience in the show's history along with having the most Bravolebrities ever sharing the same stage. Other events include Luann's Countess and Friends cabaret show, a VANDERPUMP RULES After Hours Party, TOP CHEF culinary experiences, SOUTHERN CHARM brunches, a Real Housewives museum, a Bravo bazaar marketplace, immersive photo opportunities, exclusive sneak peek screenings, and more.

BravoCon's events, panels and experiences will take place at three venues in New York City: The Manhattan Center (311 West 34th Street), Skylight Modern (537 W 27th St) and Union West (535 W 28th St).

BravoCon is also supported by Hotels.com, Lays Poppables, Pure Leaf, State Farm(R) and Talenti Gelato.

Be the first to get BravoCon updates by going to BravoTV.com and following Bravo on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook as well as get exclusive updates by becoming a Bravo Insider here.





Related Articles View More TV Stories