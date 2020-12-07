Brandy Clark's 'Christmas from Here, There & Everywhere' Premieres December 22

Brandy Clark's new holiday special, "Christmas from Here, There and Everywhere," will debut Tuesday, December 22 at 10:00pm ET/9:00pm CT on the Opry's Circle TV network with subsequent broadcasts at 1:00am ET as well as Thursday, December 24 at 9:30pm ET and 12:30am ET. In addition to Clark singing some of her favorite holiday songs, the show will also feature performances by special guests Melissa

Etheridge, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Reyna Roberts, Charlie Worsham and

Cam.

Watch a preview below.

The special continues to celebrate a breakthrough year for Clark, who is nominated in two categories at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards: Best Country Album (Your Life is a Record) and Best Country Solo Performance ("Who You Thought I Was").

Out now on Warner Records (stream/purchase here), Your Life is a Record was produced by Jay Joyce and consists of eleven new tracks including "Who You Thought I Was," which Clark recently performed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The album has already landed on several "Best of 2020" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weeklyand Slate, who declares, "one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre)...I don't think there's a 2020 country or country-adjacent album that outdoes Clark's."

