Bopping Birds, Loving Labs, and Picturesque Pelicans Are Up Next On World's Funniest Animals On The CW

The CW will present two 30-minute episodes airing back to back at 9/8C on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Nov. 06, 2022  

Bopping Birds, Loving Labs, and Picturesque Pelicans Are Up Next On World's Funniest Animals On The CW WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, presents Week Four of Season Three on The CW Saturday, November 12, 2022 with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back at 9/8C.

Elizabeth Stanton said, "I'm so happy to be returning to The CW for Season Three of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS to share with you video clips of the funniest, craziest and jaw dropping antics of animals of every variety. My own dogs, Hank and Ruby, my sidekicks and show mascots, join me weekly to watch animal video clips, along with my celebrity guests and show panelists who make hilarious commentary."

Each week a celebrity guest introducers Elizabeth Stanton to their pets. WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is produced by Associated Television International and executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.

Rotating weekly celebrity panelists on the series, who make commentary on the animal videos, include: Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, Noah Matthews, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr., Katherine Murray and Devon Werkheiser.

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

"Episode 305" - (9:00 - 9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

KENNEDY McMANN STOPS BY - In this original episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS we have Playful Pit Bulls, Cheeky Chihuahuas, Bopping Birds, Loving Labs, Picturesque Pelicans, and a family reunion THE NEIGHBORHOOD won't soon forget! Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, with Special Guest Kennedy McMann ("Nancy Drew") with her dog, Otis, with commentary by Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr., Katherine Murray and Brian Cooper. Segments include: Cuteness Overload, Stop, Thief!, Put On A Happy Face, Life At Sea, Unexpected Guests, Hit The Hay, That's Me! and Flipping Out. (#305). Original airdate 11/12/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and www.CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

"Episode 301" - (9:30 - 10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Encore Episode - GUEST STAR GREG SULKIN - In this encore episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS we have Hopping Horses, Rambunctious Rats, Dancing Dogs, Galloping Goats, Howling Huskies, and a Moose who has found a new place to take a shower. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, with Special Guest Greg Sulkin ("Runaways") and his pet cats, Axel and Pink, with commentary by Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr., Katherine Murray, and Brian Cooper. Segments include: Best Buddies, Dance Fever, Attention On Me, Most Talented, Great Obstacles, I'm Not Kidding, Bath Time and Don't Mess With Me. (#301) Original airdate 10/22/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and www.CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Elizabeth Stanton serves as Host of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS. Other television credits include: Host of POPSTAR! This Week, a daily syndicated show, Co-Host of the annual HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE on The CW, Host of Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World, and appearing as an actress on THIS JUST IN and The Agency.

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is produced by Emmy Award-winning Associated Television International (ATI), and executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin, and Laura McKenzie. For more information about ATI, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com

Learn more about WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS by visiting the official website for the show at: https://www.cwtvpr.com/the-cw/shows/worlds-funniest-animals/about



