Book Creator And Planet Classroom Network Announce Winner Of Global Writing Contest For Youth

And THE WINNER IS Cate Cole, age 11 from Marblehead, Massachusetts in the United States, who won 1st Prize for her powerful short story, As Flames Rise.

The Book Creator global competition, Write a Story in One Page, targeted youth aged 11-18. Book Creator, in association with Planet Classroom Network, came up with a challenge that would work easily for young people across the world, in any language. Youth were asked to create a 1-page story book (with a cover illustration) which they had to read aloud.

"The results were amazing," says C.M. Rubin, Co-founder of the Planet Classroom Network. Clearly, great tech along with great teachers as mentors are enabling kids to be more creative and imaginative than ever. Over 480 stories by young people were received during the pandemic from 25 countries including Guatemala, Thailand, Poland, and Egypt."

"Thank you to Planet Classroom for working with us to help create a global audience for these young authors. We were blown away with the quality (and quantity!) of the entries to our competition. We are thrilled to be able to showcase such diverse talent from around the world. Thank you to everyone who entered!"

Cate Cole's winning entry, As Flames Rise, is an edge of your seat short story about how a crisis can change our lives in a second. Told from the POV of her story's main character, a lone wolf, animals surrounded by a ferocious forest fire work together to overcome their fear and survive.