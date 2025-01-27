Bong Joon Ho’s PARASITE Returning to IMAX Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Five years after making cinematic history as the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award® for Best Picture, NEON will be bringing Bong Joon Ho’s critically acclaimed Parasite back to theaters with an exclusive IMAX release beginning on February 7th.

Bong Joon Ho’s visionary storytelling and masterful direction will be experienced on the largest and most immersive screen possible. The IMAX release will allow audiences to rediscover — or discover for the first time — the rich layers, striking cinematography, and unforgettable performances that made Parasite a cultural milestone.

The 2019 masterpiece, which garnered four Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon Ho), Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film, and six nominations, captivated audiences and critics worldwide. Since its original release, Parasite has earned a place among the most celebrated films of the 21st century.

Bong Joon Ho’s collaboration with cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo delivers a meticulously crafted visual experience that becomes even more impactful when viewed on the grand scale of IMAX. The film’s tension-filled moments, intricate set design, and iconic imagery — from the Park family’s luxurious home to the Kim family’s semi-basement — will offer a heightened level of detail and immersion exclusive to IMAX audiences.

NEON originally released Parasite in October of 2019, and has since earned over $50mm. Tickets for the limited IMAX engagement of Parasite are on sale now and can be purchased here.

