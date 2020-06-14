BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died at age 34. Variety has reported that his apparent cause of death is suicide.

Rajput made his television debut in 2008 with Balaji Telefilms' "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil," before then appearing in the series "Pavitra Rishta," for which he won several awards.

Rajput made his film debut in 2013, with "Kai Po Che!", and was nominated for multiple Indian awards for his performance. Other film credits include Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015), PK (2014), "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" (2016), "Kedarnath" (2018), "Chhichhore" (2019), and "Drive" (2019).

His next film is "Dil Bechara," a Bollywood remake of "The Fault in Our Stars." The film has not yet released due to the health crisis.

The news of Rajput's death comes after his former talent manager Disha Salian died by suicide just last week.

Read the original story on Variety.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You