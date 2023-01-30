Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bill Conti Joins Jimmy Roselli Biopic ROSELLI'S WAY

The casting search is currently under way for the role of Jimmy Roselli.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Academy Award winning composer, Bill Conti has joined the feature film, Roselli's Way. Bill Conti won the Academy Award for best score for The Right Stuff (1983) and has scored over 90 feature films. Prior to his win, he had been nominated for Rocky (1976) and For Your Eyes Only (1981). Conti served as Musical Director for THE ACADEMY AWARDS for nineteen years and won three Emmy Awards for his direction.

"The story behind one of the greatest voices of his era needs to be told. Roselli's life, though unknown is most compelling," said Bill Conti.

Previously, it was announced that James Ivory, Spike Seldin and Neil Jesuele along with Roger Birnbaum and Mark Kimsey's EMP Productions had partnered to Produce the film. Veteran Music Executive and Record Producer Ron Fair will serve as Music Supervisor and will also Produce. Fair produced multiple records that have gone on to win GRAMMY AWARDS across a broad array of categories.

Roselli's Way is a true and fascinating underdog tale about Frank Sinatra's contemporary, Jimmy Roselli. His Shakespearean story is the stuff of legends and the foundation of the film.

J.D. Zeik wrote the screenplay. His original screenplay, Ronin, starring Robert DeNiro, was filmed and released by United Artists in 1998. Zeik also wrote and produced the TNT film production of Witchblade. He is currently working on a new TV series, The Analyst, which he wrote and is showrunning along with Barbara DeFina.

Michael Besman, James Deutch, Roger Birnbaum and Mark Kimsey will Produce on behalf of EMP.

Spike Seldin and Neil Jesuele will Produce on behalf of Remarkable Media.

James Ivory and Stephen Dembitzer will Executive Produce.

Co-founded by Hollywood veterans Roger Birnbaum and Mark Kimsey, Electromagnetic Productions (EMP) collectively brings over 40 years of experience in film and TV production having produced and overseen such projects as; Batman, The Sixth Sense, The Insider, Rain Man, About Schmidt, Jumanji, Unbreakable, Glass, Seabiscuit and the Rush Hour films.

In 1961, James Ivory teamed up with Ismail Merchant to form Merchant Ivory Productions. The many theatrical films that Ivory has made for Merchant Ivory Productions include the classic Shakespeare Wallah; three Henry James productions, The Europeans, The Bostonians, and The Golden Bowl; Heat and Dust, from a novel by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, and A Room With A View, Maurice, and Howards End from novels by E. M. Forster.

A Room With A View was nominated for eight Academy Awards and Howards End was nominated for nine Academy Awards. The Remains of the Day followed Howards End and received eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Director and was chosen "Film of the Year" by the British Film Critics Society. In 2017, James Ivory won his first Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, for Call Me By Your Name, which was based on André Aciman's novel.

Spike Seldin is a film and television producer known for his work on blockbuster motion pictures and comic book adaptations. For more than twenty five years, Seldin has made his mark in the entertainment industry, overseeing the development and production of more than sixty feature films and television series as a producer and production executive with Paramount and TNT working on such projects as: Face/Off, Mission Impossible, Witchblade, and producing The A-Team and Wanted.

Ron Fair is an accomplished multiple Grammy Award-winning record producer, arranger, recording engineer, musical director and A&R Executive. Recognized as a world-class vocal producer and arranger of searing string arrangements. Ron Fair was previously Chairman Geffen Records, President A&M Records, and Chief Creative Officer - Executive Vice President Virgin Records US. Ron's recordings have won him six GRAMMY AWARDS and he has been nominated an amazing 18 times.

Ron has served as musical director and performed on the Grammys, The Latin Grammys, The BET Awards, Saturday Night Live, American Idol, The Voice, HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS & Christmas in Washington. Ron has served on the board of Governors of THE GRAMMYS and was a national trustee.



