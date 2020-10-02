Bill Burr & Issa Rae Will Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Bill Burr will make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Oct. 10.

Bill Burr will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on Oct. 10. The stand-up comedian and actor hosts the "Monday Morning Podcast."

Morgan Wallen will perform as musical guest for the first time. His newest single, "7 Summers," broke COUNTRY MUSIC streaming records upon release.

Issa Rae will host for the first time on Oct. 17. Rae is the creator, star and executive producer of the award-winning HBO comedy series "Insecure."

Justin Bieber will make his fourth appearance as "SNL" musical guest. Bieber's latest track, "Holy," featuring Chance the Rapper, reached #1 on the Spotify Global Chart and was streamed over 120 million times in its debut week.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Every season of "SNL" is now streaming on Peacock.

