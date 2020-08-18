Beth Stelling Shares the Real-Life Stories Behind her HBO Max Special Jokes on THE THREE QUESTIONS WITH ANDY RICHTER
BETH STELLING: GIRL DADDY premieres Thursday, August 20th on HBO Max.
Comedian Beth Stelling talks with Andy Richter about being raised by a single mother in southwestern Ohio, connecting with a crowd on a personal level, and her new HBO Max special Girl Daddy. Plus, Beth discusses the power of sharing in laying out a vision for her next big project.
