Ben Schnetzer Joins Y: THE LAST MAN on FX

Variety reports that Broadway actor Ben Schnetzer will join the cast of "Y: The Last Man" on FX. The actor, who made his Broadway debut in "The Nap," will play Yorick Brown.

Barry Keoghan originally had the role, but he exited the series this month.

In "Y: The Last Man," a cataclysmic event kills all cisgender males on the planet with the exception of Yorick (Schnetzer) and his helper monkey, Ampersand. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn make up the rest of the cast of the series.

It is based on a comic series from Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

In addition to his Broadway credit, Schnetzer is known for his roles on "Gone Hollywood," "The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair" and "Happy Town."

Read the original story on Variety.





