Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton Confirmed for THE FLASH

Vanity Fair has reported that that Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in the upcoming Flash movie in a cameo role. He will be playing the Dark Knight alongside Michael Keaton's Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton film. The Flash is scheduled for release on June 3, 2022 with Ezra Miller playing the title role of Barry Allen.

Director Andy Muschietti shared:

"His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity-because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline -but he's also very vulnerable...He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

He continued to say:

"He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before... It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

