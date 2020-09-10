Baz Luhrmann's ELVIS Movie Resumes Production

Tom Hanks stars in the film.

Deadline reports that the upcoming "Elvis" biopic from Baz Luhrmann will resume filming on September 23rd.

Filming stopped in March when Tom Hanks, playing Presley's father, contracted COVID-19.

Luhrmann said, "We're back to, as Elvis liked to say, 'taking care of business!' It is a real privilege in this unprecedented global moment that Tom Hanks has been able to return to Australia to join Austin Butler and all of our extraordinary cast and crew to commence production on Elvis. I cannot emphasize enough how lucky we feel in the current climate that the state of Queensland, and Queenslanders in general, have been so supportive of this film. We thank our partners in the Queensland Government and Queensland Health for their extremely diligent process, so that we can be an example how creativity and productivity can proceed safely and responsibly in a way that protects our team and the community at large. We are all excited to start working with Tom Hanks when he is out of quarantine in two weeks."

The film delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and the enigmatic Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley played by Olivia DeJonge (Stray Dolls).

Baz Luhrmann has captured popular and critical imagination internationally with a diverse range of award-winning projects in film, opera, theatre, and music. Currently, Luhrmann has written, produced and directed "The Get Down," an original series for Netflix set in 1970s New York City, and told through the lives and music of the South Bronx kids who changed the city and the world, forever. Earlier works include the Oscar® winning 3-D adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby (2013), the ambitious epic Australia (2008), the Oscar® winning Moulin Rouge! (2001), the boldly luminous version of William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996), and the celebrated Strictly Ballroom (1992). The soundtrack albums for Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge!, executive produced by Luhrmann, have sold more than 13 million copies worldwide. Luhrmann is one of Australia's most imaginative opera directors; his production of La Bohème on Broadway in 2002 was nominated for seven Tony® Awards, including Best Revival and Best Director for Luhrmann. It won the Tony® Award for Best Scenic Design. In 1997, Luhrmann married Catherine Martin, his longtime creative collaborator. The same year they founded Bazmark, an innovative multi-media company with the motto "A life lived in fear is a life half lived."

"Elvis" is scheduled to be released on Nov. 5, 2021.

