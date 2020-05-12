Banff World Media Festival Announces 2020 Virtual Edition

The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) is launching four months of premium online content from May to September that will connect the international media industry, ignite new projects and support business development. The Rockie Awards (June 15th) and BANFF Day (June 16th) will tentpole the season of programming, the majority of which will be offered to the global industry free of charge. International media companies already signed up to participate in sessions and exclusive networking offerings include: A+E Networks, Amazon, AMC Networks, BBC America, Bell Media, Blue Ant Media, CAA, CBBC, CBC/Radio Canada, CBS All-Access, CNN, Corus Entertainment, Disney, Endemol Shine, eOne, Hulu, ITV Studios, Keshet, Netflix, Lionsgate, OUTtv, PBS, Rogers Media, Starz, Tomorrow Studios, Groupe Media TFO, UKTV, Vice Canada, Warner Bros., WarnerMedia, YLE, ZDF and many more.

The BANFF Virtual Edition content program will kickoff on Tuesday, May 26 at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PST) with a Master Class featuring a sneak peek of the post-apocalyptic drama series, Snowpiercer, produced by Tomorrow Studios (a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), which will air on TNT in the U.S. and internationally on Netflix (outside of the U.S. and China). This session will feature an in-depth conversation with Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy® and Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Emmy® nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), along with Showrunner and Executive Producer Graeme Manson (Orphan Black), Executive Producer and CEO of Tomorrow Studios Marty Adelstein (Hanna, Cowboy Bebop) and Netflix VP of Content Larry Tanz. This highly anticipated session kicks off a summer slate of blockbuster Master Classes including on-screen talent, showrunners and executives behind the hottest titles from across the industry and around the globe. Additional industry panels, interactive video sessions and online networking events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Individuals can register at banffmediafestival.com to access most of the program free-of-charge via a VIRTUAL PASS. Curated online one-on-one meetings and small group sessions with the world's top studio executives, agents, network buyers and streaming executives can be accessed via registration for a VIRTUAL + NETWORKING PASS for CAD $250.

"We are pleased to provide an opportunity for the industry in Canada and around the world to join together for this Virtual Edition of BANFF," said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media, and Chair of the Banff World Media Festival board. "While we'll miss the mountains, this is a unique opportunity to connect, inspire, and support one another from a distance. Congratulations to the BANFF crew for their commitment to delivering an engaging festival full of must-see programming and discussion."

"The Canadian and global entertainment industries have been hard-hit by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, and with the strong support of our Grand Patrons and partners, we are offering the majority of the festival's programming including panel sessions, master classes and other content free of charge to the industry," said Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director of the Banff World Media Festival, adding: "We are thrilled to launch our program with Snowpiercer, and we look forward to welcoming the incredible talent that created this series to our virtual stage. Filmed in the Canadian Rockies, we can't think of a more appropriate show to premiere as our first Master Class of 2020."

THE BANFF 2020 VIRTUAL EDITION SERIES INCLUDES:

June 15 - ROCKIE AWARDS INTERNATIONAL PROGRAM COMPETITION: Streaming LIVE at 3pm EST. This day will also see us kickoff our Networking Program for Virtual + Networking pass holders.

June 16 - BANFF DAY: A blockbuster online conference including panel discussions with international media leaders, BANFF's renowned Showrunner Superpanel, meetup events, and more.

BANFF DAY PROGRAMMING AND THE FULL MAY-SEPTEMBER LINEUP

WILL BE ANNOUNCED SOON.

ALL PASS HOLDERS:

- BANFF Day & the Rockie Awards International Program Competition

- Master Classes featuring talent & executives behind some of the world's hottest shows

- Panel discussions with Canadian & International media leaders

- Rockie Awards Round Tables featuring intimate conversations with this year's nominees.

- Virtual meetups

VIRTUAL + NETWORKING PASS HOLDERS:

Over 3000 networking opportunities over the course of the virtual festival will be offered.

Sign up in advance to attend small group and one-on-one meetings with the world's top content funders, creative leaders and media industry decision makers. These signature sessions include:

30 MINUTES WITH ... Group sessions with influential international network and streaming executives. Hear the programming needs and priorities of major content investors first-hand, participate in Q&A

COFFEE WITH...Informal networking opportunities for delegates to meet with distributors, agents, producers, lawyers and senior creatives in a small-group setting.

SPEED MEETINGS: A fantastic opportunity for content producers to meet one-on-one with leading decision-makers that can help take a pitch idea to the next level and put your TV or digital content into development.





