BWW Exclusive: Watch a New Clip from BEFORE/DURING/AFTER

before/during/after, which comes out on demand Feb 9, is the story of Jennie Lonergan, a middle-aged NYC theatre actress, who is forced to figure out the kind of person she wants to be when her seemingly perfect 15-year marriage comes to an abrupt end after she catches her husband having an affair.

The film is anchored in one day in Jennie's life when she is auditioning for a career-making role in a play that triggers a flood of her own unprocessed memories about her marriage and the aftermath of her divorce.

Watch the exclusive clip below!

This marks the feature script debut for Finnerty Steeves ("Orange is the New Black") who stars alongside Jeremy Davidson ("Royal Pains"), John Pankow ("Mad About You"), Kristine Sutherland ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), John Ellison Conlee ("Boardwalk Empire") Susan Blackwell (After The Wedding) and Richard Masur ("Transparent"). Michael Emerson ("Evil"), Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Miriam Shor ("Younger"), Kate Burton ("Grey's Anatomy"), Austin Pendleton (Finding Dory) and Deborah Rush ("Strangers With Candy") round out the stellar ensemble cast.