BWW Exclusive: Annabella Sciorra to Guest-Star on THE BLACKLIST

Emmy-nominated actress Annabella Sciorra (Broadway's "The Motherf**ker With The Hat" will guest star in Thursday's all new episode of "The Blacklist," titled "The Avenging Angel".

Sciorra plays the episode's titular "blacklister," "the avenging angel," a character who will use any means necessary to return what has been unjustly stolen. Check out exclusive new photos of Sciorra in the episode below!

Also in the episode, Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) asks Park (Laura Sohn) for a favor, while Cooper (Harry Lennix) tries to piece together unexplained gaps in his memory.

The 9th season of the "The Blacklist" airs Thursdays at 8pmET/PT on NBC and also stars James Spader, Amir Arison and Hisham Tawfiq.

Over the years, the show has welcome such established New York theater actors as LaChanze, Michael Cerveris, Donna Murphy, Roger Bart, Reed Birney and many more.

Annabella Sciorra is best known for her powerful Emmy-nominated performance as 'Gloria Trillo' in HBO's THE SOPRANOS. Most recently, Annabella can be seen in the Apple limited series, TRUTH BE TOLD, opposite Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul. Other television credits include GODFATHER OF HARLEM (Epix), GLOW (Netflix), Marvel's DAREDEVIL (Netflix), Marvel's LUKE CAGE (Netflix), MENTAL (Fox), THE L WORD (Showtime), and LAW & ORDER: CI (NBC), among others.

On the feature side, Annabella can most recently be seen in the Warner Bros. feature, THE KITCHEN, opposite Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish, and recently wrapped a starring role in the indie feature, GOD THE WORM. Annabella achieved leading lady status starting with Spike Lee's JUNGLE FEVER and Curtis Hanson's THE HAND THAT ROCKS THE CRADLE. Other feature credits include WHAT DREAMS MAY COME opposite Robin Williams and Cuba Gooding Jr., Devon Gummersall's STRANGER IN THE HOUSE, and BACK IN THE DAY opposite Michael Madsen and Alec Baldwin, among numerous others. She received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead in Nancy Savoca's TRUE LOVE. In the theatre world, Annabella made her Broadway debut opposite Chris Rock in THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT.

