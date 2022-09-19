Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BULLET TRAIN Sets Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD Release

The release will include over an hour of bloopers and outtakes.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Bullet Train will be released on digital on September 27 and on DVD and Blu-Ray on October 18. The release will include over an hour of bloopers and outtakes.

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a COLLISION COURSE with lethal adversaries from around the globe-all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives-on the world's fastest train.

The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan from David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2.

Watch the featurette here:

BONUS MATERIALS 4K ULTRA HD™, BLU-RAY™ AND DIGITAL

Outtakes & Bloopers
Catch What You Missed: Easter Eggs
All Aboard the Pain Train: Stunts
Mission Accomplished: Making of Bullet Train
Trained Professionals: The Cast
Select Stunt Previs
Audio Commentary with David Leitch, Kelly McCormick & Zak Olkewicz

DVD BONUS MATERIALS

Regional Awards

