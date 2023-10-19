BROTHERS IN ARMS to Premiere at American Film Market

The indie crime drama “Brothers In Arms” will have its American Film Market (AFM) premiere screening take place on October 31 at 1:30PM at AMC Broadway Auditorium 2 on the Santa Monica Promenade (1441 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401). To RSVP, please click Click Here.

The “Brothers In Arms” award-winning short film introduces the intended feature film now poised to be developed and financed.

The film project is a collaboration between Jordan Charles, Annabill Artist Productions, Southern Crux, Ibrahim Nada, and Courtney King, who all produced the original 40-minute short film. Co-directed by Ibrahim Nada and Jordan Charles, the short film and its AFM screening amplify the project for further partnering, and position its development as a feature film. The completed feature film screenplay is an original story written by actor-producer Jordan Charles.

The drama-thriller casts actor Jordan Charles as a relentless police officer who must face a ruthless crime syndicate holding Los Angeles under siege, while chasing the devastating SECRETS OF his past. Audiences will discover the emotionally charged narrative as it weaves its visceral story of two brothers fractured by a tragic childhood accident, one becoming a rising police officer and the other a diabolical criminal, who must come to terms with their past while the fate of a city hangs in the balance.

Annabill Artist Productions assembled a talented ensemble of diverse actors including Vic Bagratuni, Shannon Reynosa, Geoffrey Gilbert, Daniel Dasent, and Peter Lucas as principal cast. Their riveting performances infuse life and relatability into the intense and evolving dynamics of the story. The feature film story will further delve into the emotional and psychological toll of a childhood accident and the denial of social justice afforded a family.

Honored at the Swedish International Film Festival for Best Cinematography, and selected as a final nominee for Best Short Drama, Best International Short Film, Best Director (Ibrahim Nada and Jordan Charles), Best Actor (Jordan Charles), and Best Cinematography (Arran Alps), the short film continues its advancing buzz with its AFM premiere.

Well-positioned as a prestige film property, the completed short film and intended feature film offer an authentic, raw portrayal of brothers enmeshed in a strained relationship amidst chaos and destruction, where redemption is uncertain and duty to clan compromises duty to family. “Brothers In Arms” is at its core a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, highlighting the trials and desperation of reconnecting shattered family against nearly insurmountable odds.

"We set out to create a crime drama that would not only entertain but also resonate with international audiences on a profound, heartfelt level,” said star, co-director, and producer Jordan Charles. “This saga is loosely based on a true story, and is inspired by Michael Mann’s “Heat,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Departed,” and Gavin O’Connor’s “Warrior,” and Los Angeles is the perfect backdrop and launch city for the AFM premiere."

Next up for Annabill Artist Productions are development talks for two other feature film screenplays: one an adventure story surrounding a secret artifact, the other an intense thriller that shines light on the ongoing migrant crisis. Both projects are in early development, and will likely follow the nearing feature development of the BROTHERS IN ARMS feature film.