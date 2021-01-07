BREAKING SURFACE Coming to DVD & Blu-ray Feb. 16

Swedish filmmaker JoachimHedén (NewYork Waiting) returns with an intense thriller starring Moa Gammel andMadeleine Martin as half-sisters clamoring against time on the ocean floor. Shot on location in Sweden and Norway, Hedén's latest feature film BREAKING SURFACE will make its DVD and Blu-ray debut beginning February 16 with special bonus features by Doppelgänger Releasing.

A few days after Christmas, half-sisters Ida and Tuva set out on a winter dive in a remote part of the Norwegian coastline. Towards the end of the dive, a rockslide traps Tuva under water. As Ida surfaces to call for help, she discovers that the rockslide has struck above water as well, burying their equipment, phones and car keys-they are completely cut off from any chance of outside rescue. As the frantic race for survival unfolds, Ida is put to the ultimate test of character and forcefulness. During Ida's fight to save Tuva, a fractured sisterhood is exposed, and when all seems lost, the stakes rise beyond simple survival.

An Official Selection of Nightstream Film Festival 2020 and selected as one of the "Top 15 Horror Movies of 2020" by Bloody Disgusting's Meagan Navarro, BREAKING SURFACE makes its DVD and Blu-ray debut beginning February 16, 2021. Special bonus features on the disc will include a behind-the-scenes featurette, interviews with cast and crew, and more. The Blu-ray and DVD carry the suggested retail prices of $34.95 and $29.95, respectively.

The Swedish director made his debut in 2006 with New York Waiting where he won Best Director at the Baltic Debut Film Festival in Russia, the film was a selection at the 2006 Tribeca Film Festival. His sophomore film Framily debuted in 2010. BREAKING SURFACE is his latest feature.

