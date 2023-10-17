BOY MAKES GIRL Explores the Intersection of AI and Autism in New Sci-Fi Drama

Syndicado has REVEALED the North American release of BOY MAKES GIRL, a sci-fi drama following a young computer programmer who makes a robot companion to help fill a void in his life. In the vein of sci-fi classic Weird Science, BOY MAKES GIRL is, at its core, a heartfelt tale of belonging, autonomy, and finding one's place in the world when all else seems to be lost. The film will arrive on VOD platforms, including iTunes/Apple TV,? Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Tubi, Roku, Hoopla, local cable and satellite providers, as well as on DVD on October 24.

"With our renewed focus on genre films, we are delighted to release Boy Makes Girl for North American audiences", said Greg Rubidge, Founder and President of Syndicado. "Not playing into the trope of so many other artificially created human or human AI plots, Boy Makes Girl is as much heartfelt drama as it is sci-fi."

BOY MAKES GIRL stars Mark Elias (9-1-1 Lone Star), Meeghan Holaway (Grey's Anatomy), Paul Dooley (Sixteen Candles), and John Billingsley (Star Trek: Enterprise). The film is written and directed by Elias, co-directed by Mark David, and produced by Jasmine Fontes alongside DFM Creative.

"Stories based on personal challenges can be scary but also the most fulfilling", said Elias. "I hope that every viewer can identify with these characters. I truly love how science fiction can teach us about our own world."

When his mother passes, Aaron, a software programmer on the autism spectrum, struggles to cope with the change. He builds a life-like version of his childhood therapist, Emma, to talk to, and attends to his mother's last nursing client - a bitter old man named Ben. Both Ben and Emma push Aaron to adapt and navigate new and complex situations as their relationships evolve, including upgrades to Emma which make her more human than Aaron.

As the connection with Ben grows and Emma's socialization push him beyond his own social abilities, Aaron must learn to adapt and change in life for the first time. Boy Makes Girl is a fascinating look at the role artificial INTELLIGENCE can play in our society, and what it means to be human.

BOY MAKES GIRL held a lively festival run and took home numerous awards including Best Sci-Fi Feature at the Marina Del Ray Film Festival, Best Lead Actor in a Feature Film at Durango International Film Festival, and Best Genre Film at Venice Art & Film Festival. The film also took home awards at the Milan Gold Awards (Best Narrative Feature), as well as an Honorable Mention at the Florence Film Awards, and was an Official Selection at Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.

"The film is a true indie gem with an outstanding cast", said Rubidge. "Mark Elias' performance as a genius on the spectrum is reminiscent of Rami Malek in Mr. Robot, while Meeghan Holaway's portrayal of an artificially created person was spot on - just human enough while reminding us that she's been created. We're excited and looking forward to its release on both VOD and home video!"

"I'm beyond thrilled to be sharing this film with the world after such an exciting festival run", said Elias. "I can't wait for audiences to experience this journey, and hopefully it will help bring a sense of belonging to anyone LOOKING FOR it."