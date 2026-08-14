BORN OF OSIRIS, MISS MAY I to Play District Music Hall

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Tickets are on sale for a co-headlining concert featuring BORN OF OSIRIS and Miss May I at District Music Hall, set to take place on a Tuesday night in November. The show is one of several newly announced on-sale concerts spanning multiple genres and venues.

Born Of Osiris and Miss May I are scheduled to perform at District Music Hall on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Additional On-Sale Concerts

Bayway is set to perform at Space Ballroom on Monday, September 21, 2026.

Wreckage is set to celebrate the 'Life On Display' record release at Space Ballroom on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Palmyra is scheduled to perform at Space Ballroom on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

The Low Darts are scheduled to perform at StageOne at FTC on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

Marshall Crenshaw is scheduled to perform at The Warehouse at FTC on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Back to BACK TO BLACK: The Amy Winehouse Celebration is scheduled at The Warehouse at FTC on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Crystal Bowersox is scheduled to perform at StageOne at FTC on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Upcoming Shows

E-Town Concrete / Lionheart are scheduled to perform at Space Ballroom on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Bendigo Fletcher is scheduled to perform at Space Ballroom on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Gun To God's Head is scheduled to perform at Space Ballroom (Front Room) on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Loosey is scheduled to perform at Space Ballroom on Friday, August 21, 2026.

Rock of the 80's is scheduled to perform at College Street Music Hall on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

SQUEEZE - TRIED, TESTED AND TRIXIES is scheduled at Westville Music Bowl on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Anthony Green: This Tour Won't Save You is scheduled to perform at Space Ballroom on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The Well is scheduled to perform at Space Ballroom on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

LCD Soundsystem is scheduled to perform at College Street Music Hall from September 10-12, 2026.

Full Show Calendar

Westville Music Bowl

08/25/26 — Squeeze w/ Adam Ant, Haircut 100

09/17/26 — The Avett Brothers w/ Guster

09/22/26 — Mt. Joy

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