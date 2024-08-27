BORDERLANDS Coming to Premium Video On Demand This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Visit the outlaw- and alien-ridden Pandora from home when Borderlands arrives on Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through on August 30 from Lionsgate.

From Director Eli Roth (Thanksgiving) and Producer Avi Arad (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), this adaptation of the popular video game series is a fresh take on these beloved characters. Borderlands stars Cate Blanchett (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Jack Black (Kung Fu Panda), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War), Florian Munteanu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween).



Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe’s most powerful SOB. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with Roland, a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis, the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap, a wiseass robot. Together, this ragtag team goes on a mission to save Tiny Tina, battle alien species, and discover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands — but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands.



On August 30, Borderlands will be available to buy for $24.99 and to rent at $19.99 (48-hour period) on participating digital platforms from which movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.



Become a vault hunter alongside Lilith, Roland, Tiny Tina, Krieg, and more with behind-the-scenes special features with this talented cast and crew, available on participating platforms.

