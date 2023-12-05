BOLD & BOUGIE Reality Series on WE tv to Feature Malaysia Pargo, Tameka Foster & More

Bold & Bougie is currently in production and will debut next year, exclusively on WE tv and sister streamer ALLBLK.

Dec. 05, 2023

WE tv, AMC Networks’ destination for compelling unscripted television, TODAY announced new unscripted series, Bold & Bougie, which promises viewers an exhilarating journey following a group of extraordinary and fearless women who refuse to let societal expectations or age define them. Instead, they embrace their individuality and empower one another to live life to the fullest – well into adulthood.

From Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment, the series will feature personalities Malaysia Pargo, Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins, Princess Banton-Lofters and Crystal Smith. Bold & Bougie is currently in production and will debut next year, exclusively on WE tv and sister streamer ALLBLK.

The women of Bold & Bougie have spent their entire lives being cheerleaders for others. Now, it’s their turn to be the center of attention as they support each other and form an unbreakable sisterhood. In each hour-long episode, witness the growing pains that come from love, loss – and hangovers, because they still know how to have a good time. As they celebrate milestones, the women showcase their vibrant personalities and zest for life. However, this sisterhood isn’t without its challenges.

From career aspirations to personal relationships, each faces unique challenges and triumphs. Some must confront and mend strained relationships, while others lean on each other during both the highs and lows of their journeys. Above all, these women have one common mission: To survive in this dog-eat-dog world, they’ll need to change their narrative and how they have previously been perceived by those around them.

Whether it’s learning to finally embrace the maternal relationship between mother and child, or breaking free from the chains of marriage, these women will find their stride in getting their bags, their partners and, overall, their respect. Proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that this ain’t 1950, women can have it all— without compromise.

Bold & Bougie is a celebration of life, friendship and the power of self-discovery.

“WE tv prides itself in celebrating untold stories and exploring unchartered territories. Bold & Bougie captures raw and authentic moments as these courageous and unapologetic women break free from societal constraints, embrace their true potential and refuse to be defined by their age or labels. WE are elated to help share their stories,” said Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, WE tv and ALLBLK.

Meet The Cast

Malaysia Pargo is an entrepreneur and mother of three coming off an eye-opening year. After a public divorce from former NBA player Jannero Pargo and already known in the reality TV world for some of her struggles, Malaysia is ready to remove the curtains and expose anyone who doesn’t serve her! In the past, Malaysia cared so much about being liked that she lost herself in protecting everyone else’s feelings before her own. Now, she’s had her wake-up call and will no longer be silenced by anyone moving forward.

Tameka Foster is a wardrobe stylist to Hollywood’s elite, podcaster, author and passionate mother who is embracing her soon-to-be empty nester life. After ending her marriage to R&B legend Usher, and with her kids leaving home soon, it’s time to make some changes. She’s doing everything she put off because she was so busy with motherhood; from exotic vacations to changing addresses, Tameka is quite literally— on the move.

Gocha Hawkins is a restauranteur, mother of two and a grandmother of four. Born into trauma, heartache, and spending her early 20s in prison has given Gocha a tough exterior and a blunt personality. She’s a self-made millionaire and keeps her circle of friends tight. She’s now living in her “unfiltered unapologetic” era with her wife.

Princess Banton-Lofters is a successful Talent Scout, Television Producer, business owner, and mother on a quest to get the recognition she deserves. This Queen Maker is on a crusade for her own spotlight, desperate to step out of the shadows she's cast for so many others.

Crystal Smith is a restaurant owner and single mother of three fresh off a tumultuous year featuring a nasty divorce from singer songwriter Ne-Yo. Now, she is ready to embrace her WILD side by going after the things that make her happy. Divorced and drama free, it’s time for Crystal to get her groove back!

Bold & Bougie is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with CEO KING serving as Executive Producer, Rajah Ahmed VP, Current & Alternative Content, as Co-EP and Brent Nisbett as Showrunner. Angela Molloy, SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted, and Noella Charles, VP Development & Original Production, Unscripted, Executive Produce for WE tv.



