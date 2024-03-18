BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE Arrives To Buy Or Rent On Digital Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Discover THE STORY BEHIND the icon whose music and message inspired millions when BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE arrives to buy or rent on Digital March 19,2024 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 28.

“A triumphant, electrifying masterpiece” (Dave Morales, Fox TV) that “will make you stand up and cheer” (Shawn Edwards, Fox TV), BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE explores the music you know and the legend you don't through the inspiring and powerful story of how Bob Marley went from humble beginnings to spread his message of love and unity throughout the world.

Fans who purchase the film on Digital*, 4K Ultra HD, or Blu-ray will have access to more than 50 minutes of in-depth, behind-the-scenes interviews and footage detailing the making of this extraordinary and uplifting film. Hear from Ziggy Marley and other Marley family members about the process of telling Bob Marley's story with artistry and emotional authenticity.

Discover how Kingsley Ben-Adir prepared to become the iconic musician while also portraying his humanity. Join the cast and crew as they talk about filming in the real locations where Bob lived in Jamaica and England and explore the genuine musicianship woven throughout the film. Plus, see deleted scenes not shown in theatres.

Bonus content

Becoming Bob Marley—Go inside the making of a legend and see Kingsley Ben-Adir transform himself into the iconic Bob Marley to capture the musician's essence.

The Story: Bringing Bob Marley's Story to Life—See how filmmakers structured the film around Bob's music, message, and family.

The Cast—Sit down with the actors including Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch as they discuss their process.

On Location: Jamaica and England—Discover where Bob Marley lived and created some of his best music, from the beaches of Jamaica to the streets of London.

The Band—Explore the real-life musicians involved throughout the making of the film, including some family members of the original Wailers.

8 Extended and Deleted Scenes

Celebrate the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love, peace, and unity. In One Love, discover Bob Marley's powerful story of overcoming adversity and THE JOURNEY behind his revolutionary music that changed the world.

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is rated PG-13 for marijuana use and smoking throughout, some violence and brief strong language.