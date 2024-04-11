BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE Arrives On Paramount+ Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Discover the story behind the icon whose music and message inspired millions when Bob Marley: One Love becomes available to stream on Paramount+ on April 12, 2024 in the US and Canada. The film will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 28.

“A triumphant, electrifying masterpiece” (Dave Morales, Fox TV) that “will make you stand up and cheer” (Shawn Edwards, Fox TV), BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE explores the music you know and the legend you don't through the inspiring and powerful story of how Bob Marley went from humble beginnings to spread his message of love and unity throughout the world.

Focusing on a pivotal and tumultuous period in his life, the film encompasses the December 1976 assassination attempt at his Kingston home amid a period of intense political violence in Jamaica that left Marley, his wife, and his manager wounded; his stunning appearance at the free Smile Jamaica concert two days after the attack; his sojourn in England, where he recorded his bestselling album Exodus; and his dramatic return to the stage in Jamaica at the April 1978 ONE LOVE Peace Concert.

“Bob's music is filled with consciousness and messages of unity and love.” said son Ziggy Marley. “His words and how he lived his life have always inspired people to be better. We're proud to share my father's story with this film and continue to spread his messages with his music.”