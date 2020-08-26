BLOODLANDS Will Premiere on Acorn TV

The series hails from Jed Mercurio.

Variety reports that a crime series from BBC One will make its U.S. and Canadian premiere on Acorn TV. "Bloodlands" hails from executive producer Jed Mercurio.

James Nesbitt stars in the series as a veteran detective in Northern Ireland going into his own dark past to try and solve a cold case.

Don Klees, senior VP of programming at Acorn TV, said: "After Acorn TV's success with 'Line of Duty,' we're thrilled to partner with Jed Mercurio again as well as Hat Trick and talented writer Chris Brandon to bring this excellent crime thriller to U.S. audiences. With a powerhouse lead performance from James Nesbitt and a riveting script, we can't wait for U.S. audiences to see 'Bloodlands.'"

Mercurio is known for his work on "Bodyguard" and "Line of Duty."

Read the original story on Variety.

