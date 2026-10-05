BLOODAXE to Premiere on Prime Video from Creator of VIKINGS

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Prime Video has revealed first look images of its highly anticipated new series, BLOODAXE. The series comes from showrunners Michael Hirst (creator of VIKINGS) and Horatio Hirst. All eight episodes of Season One will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, and as previously announced, BLOODAXE has been picked up for a second season which is currently in production in Ireland.

In Season One, BLOODAXE chronicles the rise of one of history's most famous Norse raiders, Erik Bloodaxe (Xavier Molyneux), and his formidable wife Gunnhild, Mother of Kings (Jessica Madsen). As they fight for the throne of Norway, the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling and utterly magical new Norse Saga.

The first season stars Xavier Molyneux, Jessica Madsen, Karlis Arnolds Avots, Levi Miller, Rod Hallett, Alina Tomnikov, Sisse Marie, Rune Temte, and Jesper Christensen.

BLOODAXE is executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst, who also showrun and write. Additional executive producers include Morgan O'Sullivan under his O'Sullivan Productions label, Steve Stark under his Toluca Pictures label, Arturo Interian, John Weber, and Sheila Hockin.

About MGM Television

MGM Television is a multiple Emmy-winning leading producer of premium content for television and digital platforms. The division produces award-winning series, including The Testaments (Hulu), Wednesday (Netflix), The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu), Fargo (FX), DTF St. Louis (HBO Max), Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), The Testaments (Hulu), and the upcoming series El Gato (Prime Video), and Bloodaxe (Prime Video).

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, and live events – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Fallout, Heads of State, Reacher, Red One, Road House, The Accountant 2, The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Summer I Turned Pretty; licensed fan favorites; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, NBA, WNBA, NASCAR, NWSL, and The Masters Tournament, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry, Kelce, and Earnhardt. Prime members in the U.S. can share many benefits, including Prime Video, with Amazon Family. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment, as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not can access programming via Prime Video subscriptions such as MGM+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Peacock, FOX One, and Crunchyroll, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, rent or buy titles, and enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access, and watch and shop their favorite titles with the fan-fueled shopping experience Shop the Show in the U.S. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 09 Hrs 26 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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