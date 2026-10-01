BLOODAXE Adds Maddy Ambus, Steven Brand, Lasse Steen to Season Two

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Prime Video announced three additional new cast members for the second season of the upcoming original series, BLOODAXE. Maddy Ambus (The Return of Stanley Atwell, Utopia), Steven Brand (Saw X, The Scorpion King), and Lasse Steen (The Promised Land, What Lies Between Us) have joined the series' Season Two cast in recurring roles, however Steen's character is actually first introduced during Season One. The second season of BLOODAXE is currently filming in Ireland and is produced by MGM Television.

BLOODAXE is an epic historical drama, created, written, and executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst, which chronicles the rise of one of history's most famous Norse raiders, Erik Bloodaxe (Xavier Molyneux), and his formidable wife Gunnhild, Mother of Kings (Jessica Madsen). The series' highly anticipated first season has yet to debut, and will tell the story of their fight for the throne of Norway, as the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling, and utterly magical new Norse saga.

BLOODAXE is executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst, who also showrun and write. Additional executive producers include Morgan O'Sullivan under his O'Sullivan Productions label, Steve Stark under his Toluca Pictures label, Arturo Interian, John Weber, and Sheila Hockin.

Maddy Ambus is represented by Thrive Talent.

Steven Brand is represented by Luc Chaudhary at International Artists Management.

Lasse Steen is represented by Teamplayers in Denmark.

BLOODAXE will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

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