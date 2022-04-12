BLACKLIGHT Sets Digital, Blu-ray & DVD Release Date

World-renowned action star Liam Neeson (Taken, The Marksman) is back in an all-new gripping action thriller BLACKLIGHT. From Briarcliff Entertainment, the film follows a troubled off-the-books agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation who finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy.

BLACKLIGHT is available to own for the first time on Digital April 19th, 2022 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD May 3rd, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and includes exclusive bonus features with cast and crew not seen in theaters, taking audiences deeper into the intense action and suspense of the film.

From director, writer and producer Mark Williams (Honest Thief), BLACKLIGHT stars Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn (Practical Magic, Legends of the Fall), Taylor John Smith (Hunter Killer) and Emmy Raver-Lampman ("The Umbrella Academy").

Trust, identity, and the danger of unchecked power push a covert operative to the edge in BLACKLIGHT. Travis Block (Neeson) lives and fights in the shadows. A freelance government "fixer," Block is a dangerous man whose assignments have included extracting agents out of deep-cover situations. He knows his hands are dirty, but he's aiming to change. When an agent is killed after infiltrating a group espousing violent societal upheaval, Block discovers a shadowy program called Operation Unity is striking down ordinary citizens for reasons known only to Block's boss, FBI chief Robinson (Quinn).

As Block gets closer to the truth, he enlists the help of a journalist (Raver-Lampman), but his past and present collide when his daughter and granddaughter are threatened, and in saving them, he could save himself. Now, Block needs to rescue the people he loves and expose the truth for a shot at redemption. Nothing and no one is safe when secrets are hidden in BLACKLIGHT.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY™, DVD AND DIGITAL

Blacklight: Behind the Scenes

Shooting Blacklight

