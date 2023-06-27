BLACK MIRROR Season Six Tops Netflix's TV Ratings

Check out the Netflix Top 10 for the week of June 19.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

For the second week in a row, Chris Hemsworth dominated the top two spots on the English Films List as Extraction 2 held strong at #1 with 42.2M views, MAKING IT the most-viewed title on Netflix this week. The action-packed sequel now has over 85M views in the first 10 days since it premiered.

While some fans visited sweaty billboards of Tyler Rake, others revisited his past as the first installment of Extraction claimed the #2 spot with 13.8M views this week. The Extraction franchise had 108.4M views since June 12, marking the first film franchise to hold the top two spots for two weeks.

Documentary film Take Care of Maya was third on the list with 9.2M views as viewers sought answers to a shocking accusation. Fans found their PERFECT MATCH in the romantic comedy The Perfect Find, based on the novel by Tia Williams and starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers, with 7M views. 

Black Mirror Season 6 claimed the #1 spot on Streamberry and the English TV List with 11.6M views as fans and their pets popped up on billboards. BLACK MIRROR Season 1 also entered the list at #9 with 2.3M views. Season 4 of Never Have I Ever was #2 with 5M views for the week.

The final season has nearly 32M views to date as fans say goodbye to Devi and the Sherman Oaks High crew. Returning to the list were natural history documentary series Our Planet II (4M views) along with the double dose of Arnold Schwarzenegger: docuseries Arnold (2.5M views) and action-comedy FUBAR (2.1M views). 

On the Non-English Film List, the romantic Spanish sequel Through My Window: Across the Sea debuted at #1 with 14.5M views, as the original film Through My Window returned for its 14th week on the list with 2.6M views.

New entrants were Turkish rom-com Make Me Believe at #2 (6.6M views) and South African heist drama iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (2.1M views). Returning to the list were Japanese anime Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, Turkish drama You Do You, Danish drama A Beautiful Life, Dutch comedy The Wonder Weeks, Spanish horror Tin & Tina, and Japanese drama The Village. 

On the Non-English TV List, Mexican drama The Surrogacy jumped to #1 with 5.3M views, followed by Korean dramas KING the Land (4.7M views) and Bloodhounds (4.6M views). New to the list were German crime thriller Sleeping Dog (4.4M views) and See You in My 19th Life (1.9M views), a live adaptation of a popular Korean webtoon. Returning favorites included Colombia’s Fake Profile, Spanish drama Valeria Season 3, and Love is Blind: Brazil. 



