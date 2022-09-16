B.J. Novak's VENGEANCE Now Streaming Only on Peacock
The new film is now streaming exclusively on Peacock 49 days after its theatrical release.
B.J. Novak's Vengeance is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.
Vengeance, the directorial debut from writer and star B.J. Novak (The Office), is a darkly comic thriller about Ben Manalowitz, a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with. The film's ensemble cast includes Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron and Dove Cameron.
Blumhouse's Vengeance is directed and written by B.J. Novak. Producers are Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath. B.J. Novak, Leigh Kilton-Smith, and Christopher H. Warner are executive producers. Jon Romano and Nicholas Kraft are co-producers. Vengeance is a Focus Features release and a Blumhouse Production in association with Divide/Conquer.
