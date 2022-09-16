B.J. Novak's VENGEANCE Now Streaming Only on Peacock

B.J. Novak's Vengeance is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Vengeance, the directorial debut from writer and star B.J. Novak (The Office), is a darkly comic thriller about Ben Manalowitz, a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with. The film's ensemble cast includes Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook, J. Smith-Cameron and Dove Cameron.

Blumhouse's Vengeance is directed and written by B.J. Novak. Producers are Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath. B.J. Novak, Leigh Kilton-Smith, and Christopher H. Warner are executive producers. Jon Romano and Nicholas Kraft are co-producers. Vengeance is a Focus Features release and a Blumhouse Production in association with Divide/Conquer.

