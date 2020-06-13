BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC Release Date Moves Up to August 14

Deadline reports that the release date for Bill & Ted Face the Music has been moved up to August 14, the date that Wonder Woman 1984 was previously set for. The latter has now been moved to October 2.

The Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter three-quel was originally set to premiere on August 21. Dean Parisot directs off a script from Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

In the film, the stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The film also stars Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

