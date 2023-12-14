BIG LITTLE BRAWLERS Premieres on Discovery Channel in January

Full of heart, drama and high-flying micro wrestling, the six-part series “BIG LITTLE BRAWLERS” premieres Tuesday, January 9 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

As they attempt to achieve their piece of the American Dream, a group of remarkable little people athletes with larger-than-life personalities are forced to overcome ego, injury, and the limitations imposed by society.

Set in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, “BIG LITTLE BRAWLERS” follows athletes in the Micro Wrestling Federation, one of the most successful little person wrestling leagues in the world. “Pinky Shortcake” and “Syko,” parents and wrestling partners, must navigate their relationship both in and out of the ring.

The voice of micro wresting, “Ivar the Micro,” dreams of going from hype man to wrestler despite significant physical risk. Popular veteran “Lil’ Show” wrestles to support his wife and children but fears his best moments in the ring are behind him. And, the up-and-coming wrestler “Hot Rod” must prove his talent lives up to his ego.

Despite internal dramas and frustrations, Micro Wresting Federation CEO Jack Darrell Hillegass encourages the group to work together as a family as they approach “MicroFest,” the biggest micro wresting event of the year.

“Alongside spectacular feats of athleticism, this Discovery series broadens the way we reveal compelling stories of remarkable people overcoming huge odds,” said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks and TLC.