BEVERLY HILLS COP II Will Arrive on 4K Ultra HD

Eddie Murphy returns in the wildly entertaining action-comedy BEVERLY HILLS COP II, arriving on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray May 17, 2022 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Directed by Tony Scott, who followed up Top Gun with this highly anticipated sequel, BEVERLY HILLS COP II celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, having been originally released on May 20, 1987. Produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, BEVERLY HILLS COP II was a massive box office success, earning over $153 million domestically and becoming the #1 film of 1987. The movie also earned Academy Award® and Golden Globe nominations for Best Original Song for "Shakedown."

Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back where he doesn't belong, this time going "deep, deep, deep undercover" to stop a gang of international munitions smugglers. Also returning are Judge Reinhold and John Ashton as Murphy's crime-busting sidekicks, ready to unleash blazing gunfire alongside rapid-fire gags.

BEVERLY HILLS COP II is presented with exceptional picture and sound quality on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision® and HDR-10 and Dolby 5.1 DTS Master Audio.