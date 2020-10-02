BETTER CALL SAUL Season 5 Comes to Blu-ray & DVD 11/24

Kim Wexler finds herself at a crossroads as her connection with Jimmy deepens.

In Season Five of the critically acclaimed drama BETTER CALL SAUL, Jimmy McGill's decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change throughout Albuquerque's legal and illegal circles. Kim Wexler finds herself at a crossroads as her connection with Jimmy deepens.

Wracked with guilt and regret, Mike Ehrmantraut hits rock bottom. Meanwhile, Nacho Varga tries to survive as Gus Fring's covert war on the cartel becomes a life-and-death chess match with the mercurial and relentless Lalo Salamanca.

BONUS MATERIALS

BLU-RAY™ EXCLUSIVES

Deleted Scenes

"Tell Me Again" Featurette

"The Good, The Bags and The Ugly" Featurette

"Bagman" - The Ambush

"Bagman" - The Cannon Roll

"The Effects for This!"

BLU-RAY™ AND DVD

Cast & Crew Commentaries on Every Episode

Gag Reel

Mesa Verde Bank and Trust TV spots

Ethics Training with Kim Wexler

"Crystal Balls" Featurette

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

View More TV Stories Related Articles