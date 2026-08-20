BET to Launch GET YOUR MIND RIGHT Mental Health Initiative

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BET announced 'Get Your Mind Right,' a new year-round mental health initiative designed to normalize conversations around mental wellness, connect Black communities to culturally relevant resources, and inspire meaningful action through the power of storytelling, community engagement, and culture.

Rooted in BET's longstanding commitment to uplifting and serving Black audiences, Get Your Mind Right reflects the urgency of advancing conversations around mental wellness while encouraging communities to seek support and connecting audiences to culturally relevant support.

As part of the initiative, BET launched a national call for nominations, inviting audiences to help identify and celebrate the voices and spaces creating hope, healing, and Black joy across the Black community. From therapists and creators to educators, athletes, faith leaders, community organizations, bookstores, wellness spaces, and other trusted places of belonging, nominated individuals and organizations will have the opportunity to be featured across BET's platforms as part of the ongoing Black Joy Is Healing Spotlight series. Nominations can be submitted at betgetyourmindright.app.

'Mental health is one of the most urgent and under-addressed issues impacting the Black community today, and we have a responsibility to help change that,' said Louis Carr, President of BET. 'For more than four decades, BET has earned the trust of our audiences by reflecting the realities of Black life and celebrating the richness of Black culture. That responsibility extends beyond entertainment. Through Get Your Mind Right, we're creating space for honest conversations, connecting our communities to trusted support and resources, and reminding people that seeking help is a sign of strength.'

'Get Your Mind Right reflects BET's commitment to culture, community and connection and our belief that stronger minds build stronger communities,' said Tiyale Hayes, EVP, Marketing, Audience Development and Social Impact at BET. 'By elevating trusted voices and expanding access to resources, we're helping move mental health from honest conversations to action, reinforcing BET's promise to be Something You Can Believe In.'

The initiative began during May for Mental Health Awareness Month with We Got You, Mom, a multi-city activation honoring 15 mothers through moments of care, restoration, and financial support.

BET also brought Get Your Mind Right to Culture's Biggest Night during BET Awards 2026. During the broadcast, comedian and host Druski introduced the initiative by speaking to the importance of mental health before cueing a two-minute campaign spot featuring spoken word by poet and activist Aja Monet. Blending evocative visuals with Aja's narration, the spot encouraged audiences to prioritize their mental well-being while reinforcing BET's commitment to reducing stigma.

As a strategic partner of Get Your Mind Right, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will help extend the initiative's impact by providing trusted mental health resources, educational tools, and advocacy that empower individuals and families to prioritize their mental well-being. Together, BET and NAMI will work to reduce stigma, expand access to trusted support, and connect more individuals and families with culturally relevant mental health resources.

Looking ahead, Get Your Mind Right will continue to grow through original storytelling, community activations, strategic partnerships, and culturally relevant experiences designed to reduce stigma, expand awareness, and celebrate healing across the Black community.

Inspired by the belief that joy itself can be a pathway to healing, BET is inviting audiences nationwide to nominate the people and spaces making a meaningful difference in their communities. To nominate someone making a difference, visit betgetyourmindright.app.

Get Your Mind Right is grounded in a simple belief: strong minds build stronger communities. Audiences are invited to help discover the voices and spaces spreading hope, healing, and Black joy by submitting a nomination and joining the conversation using #BETGetYourMindRight.

For more resources, visit NAMI.org.

About BET Media Group

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture, and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices, and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together.

Through a portfolio of brands—including BET, BET Her, BET Studios, and VH1—along with FAST channels such as BET Tyler Perry Comedy, BET Tyler Perry Drama, BET Comedy Movies, BET Cinema, BET Classics, BET Visionaries, BET Throwbacks, and BET Pluto, BET connects audiences across cable, digital, live events, studios, and global platforms. Together, these platforms deliver culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity, and impact of the Black experience.

For more information, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms.

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