BELOW THE LINE Film Festival to Return to NYC for 5th Season

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Chill Bucket Productions announced that tickets and festival passes are officially on sale for the 5th Season of the Below the Line Film Festival, returning to New York City on October 2–3, 2026.

Hosted at the historic Episcopal Actors Guild Hall, the two-night celebration spotlights bold creative voices and honors the relentless collaborative spirit of cinema—from actors on screen to the essential crew working behind the scenes, including gaffers, editors, animators, set dressers, and production assistants.

After months of global submissions, planning, and curation, Year Five promises an inspiring showcase of independent storytelling, networking, and celebration for filmmakers, industry professionals, and film lovers alike.

Event Details

What: The 5th Annual Below the Line Film Festival

When: October 2 & 3, 2026 | Screenings at 7:30 PM EST (Virtual Streaming available Oct 2–11)

Where: Episcopal Actors Guild Hall, New York City

Tickets & Festival Passes: Get Tickets & Festival Passes Here

Passes & Ticketing Options

Screenings begin each night at 7:30 PM EST at Episcopal Actors Guild Hall. Attendees and global audiences can select from a variety of ticketing options tailored for every festivalgoer:

VIP Festival Pass ($45): The ultimate way to experience Year Five. Includes front-row seating, access to both Friday and Saturday night screenings, and an exclusive 5th Season festival gift bag.

Individual Screening Tickets ($27): Single-night admission for either Friday, October 2 or Saturday, October 3.

Bring Your Crew Group Discount ($105): Film is better together. Groups of five can save $30 when purchasing tickets as a crew for either single-night screening.

Global Digital Streaming Pass ($35): Can't make it to NYC? Virtual passes grant full online access to the festival's lineup from Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 11, 2026.

All in-person and virtual passes are available immediately via FilmFreeway.

Championing Accessibility: Sponsor a Filmmaker

Founded on the principle that every storyteller deserves a platform, the Below the Line Film Festival continues its commitment to breaking down financial barriers for independent creators around the world.

To assist filmmakers who lack the funding to submit their projects to festivals, the festival's Sponsor a Filmmaker Initiative allows generous donors to bridge the gap. Since 2023, donor support has sponsored entry fees for more than 25 independent films. Community members can directly support an emerging artist's submission for just $35.00 directly through the ticket portal.

'When we first started the Below the Line Film Festival, our goal was simple: offer a platform for anyone to share their work and connect with an audience,' said the Executive Team at Chill Bucket Productions. 'Five seasons in, we are proud to champion the artists who make filmmaking possible every single day. Whether sitting in our audience in New York City or tuning in from across the globe, we invite everyone to celebrate independent cinema with us.'

About Below the Line Film Festival

Produced by Chill Bucket Productions, the Below the Line Film Festival is a New York City-based international film festival dedicated to spotlighting independent short films and honoring the collaborative craft of filmmaking, from the cast in front of the lens to the dedicated crews behind the camera.

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