BELOW THE LINE Film Festival to Return to NYC for 5th Season

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Tickets and festival passes are officially on sale for the 5th Season of the Below the Line Film Festival, returning to New York City on October 2–3, 2026.

Hosted at the historic Episcopal Actors Guild Hall, the two-night celebration spotlights bold creative voices and honors the relentless collaborative spirit of cinema—from actors on screen to the essential crew working behind the scenes, including gaffers, editors, animators, set dressers, and production assistants.

After months of global submissions, planning, and curation, Year Five promises an inspiring showcase of independent storytelling, networking, and celebration for filmmakers, industry professionals, and film lovers alike.

EXPERIENCE THE FESTIVAL: PASSES & TICKETING OPTIONS

Screenings begin each night at 7:30 PM EST at Episcopal Actors Guild Hall. Attendees and global audiences can select from a variety of ticketing options tailored for every festivalgoer:

VIP Festival Pass ($45): The ultimate way to experience Year Five. Includes front-row seating, access to both Friday and Saturday night screenings, and an exclusive 5th Season festival gift bag.

Individual Screening Tickets ($27): Single-night admission for either Friday, October 2 or Saturday, October 3.

Bring Your Crew Group Discount ($105): Film is better together. Groups of five can save $30 when purchasing tickets as a crew for either single-night screening.

Global Digital Streaming Pass ($35): Can't make it to NYC? Virtual passes grant full online access to the festival's lineup from Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 11, 2026.

All in-person and virtual passes are available immediately via FilmFreeway.

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