BBC One Announces INSIDE MAN From Steven Moffat

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content and Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, announced at Edinburgh TV Festival a brand new original crime thriller Inside Man from Bafta and Emmy award-winning writer Steven Moffat (Dracula, Sherlock, Doctor Who).

In this four-part mini-series produced by Hartswood Films for BBC One, a prisoner on DEATH ROW in the US and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, cross paths in the most unexpected way...

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, says: "In our ongoing relationship with Steven and Sue (Vertue), they sent us this mini-series which Steven had written on spec and we commissioned it instantly. The script is a page-turner and grips you from the outset, and Charlotte and I couldn't resist bringing this story to BBC One."

Produced by Hartswood Films for BBC One, this four-part serial will go into production in late 2020.

